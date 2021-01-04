Maharashtra board exams are likely to begin after April 15 for Class 12 (HSC) and after May 1 for Class 10 (SSC) students, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday. “We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1,” Gaikwad said in a tweet.

She also said the state government is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for Class 5 to 8 and decisions on the same will be taken soon.

We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1. State is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for standard 5th to 8th. A decision will soon be taken. — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 3, 2021

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to make an announcement on Maharashtra SSC and HSC board exam 2021 in the coming days.

Following the announcement of CBSE board exam 2021 dates in December, many state boards have also released dates on which their respective board exams will be held. According to Times Now, most board exams have been postponed till May. The date sheet for only a few states has been shared as yet.