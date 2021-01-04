The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 answer key. Candidates who appeared for HTET 2020 can download the answer key from BSEH website bseh.org.in or haryanatet.in.

The candidates can raise objections on the answer key from January 4 to 8 by paying a sum of Rs 200 per answer challenged. This can only be done online through the website. The final answer key will be released after the scrutiny of the tentative answer key, though the Board hasn’t revealed the specific date.

Steps to download HTET 2020 answer key:

Visit BSEH website bseh.org.in Click on ‘HTET -2020 ANSWER KEY FOR ALL LEVEL’ link under the News section on the homepage Select the subject and open the answer key Download and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to check HTET 2020 answer key.

Here is the direct link to HTET 2020 answer key objection form.

BSEH conducts the HTET exam to recruit teachers for state government-run secondary and higher secondary schools. To qualify for the exam, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will be eligible with a score of 55 per cent that is 82 marks.

Those who clear Paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.