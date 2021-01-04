Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website. The online registration process to fill up 59 PO posts began on January 1.

Eligible candidates who aspire to join ECGC as a Probationary Officer are required to register for the recruitment process online at the Corporation’s official website ecgc.in on or before January 31. The last date for printing the application form is February 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies, out of which, 25 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 16 for OBC, 9 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 4 for ST.

Eligibility

To apply for ECGC PO recruitment, a candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

“All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 31.01.2021.,” reads the official notice.

The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than 30 years of age.

Here is the ECGC PO Recruitment 2021 notification.

Recruitment process

The recruitment process consists of an online exam followed by the interview of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the exam. The online exam will be conducted at 20 centers including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Nagpur, Kolkata, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Guwahati, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Vizag, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kanpur and Jaipur.

Steps to apply for ECGC PO Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website ecgc.in On the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads, ‘Click here to apply for Probationary Officer’ On the new window, register and proceed with the application form Fill the form, upload scanned documents and pay the online application fees Submit form and save a copy for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for ECGC PO recruitment 2021.