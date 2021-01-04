India Post has declared the result for the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Tamil Nadu circle Cycle III. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results on the India Post website appost.in.

This year, a total of 3,149 candidates have cleared the exam. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 3,162 vacancies of GDS for Tamil Nadu Circle in cycle 3. The job profiles include Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak at India Post.

The results of 11 posts have been withheld by the exam authorities.

Steps to download Rajasthan GDS 2020 result:

Visit the India Post recruitment website appost.in Under the ‘Results’ section on the homepage, click on ‘Tamil Nadu (Cycle III-3162 Posts)’ Tamil Nadu GDS results 2020 in a PDF format will get automatically downloaded Check your result through your name or registration number Take a print out for future reference.

“The selection is basing on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” India Post has stated.