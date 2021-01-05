Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the exam calendar for the year 2021 on its website mppsc.nic.in. There are 12 exams scheduled this year which includes both State Service and Forest Service exams and other recruitment exams.

The exam calendar can be checked online by visiting the ‘What’s New’ section of the MPPSC website. The link to the PDF copy of the calendar is available.

Here is the detailed MPPSC 2021 exam calendar.

MPPSC State and Forest Services exam schedule: Exam Prelim exam date Prelim exam result Main exam date Main exam result State Services (main) exam, 2019 January 1, 2020 December 21, 2020 March, 2021 June-July, 2021 Forest Service (main) exam, 2019 January 1, 2020 December 21, 2020 February-March, 2021 March, 2021 State Service exam, 2020 April 11, 2021 May, 2021 August, 2021 October, 2021 Forest Service exam, 2020 April 11, 2021 May, 2021 July, 2021 July, 2021 State Service exam, 2021 August, 2021 September, 2021 — — Forest Service exam, 2021 August, 2021 September, 2021 — —

MPPSC recruitment exam schedule: Exam Online exam Exam result State Engineering Service exam, 2020 June 31, 2021 June, 2021 Assistant director, Agriculture dept exam, 2019 February, 2021 February, 2021 Dentist recruitment exam, 2019 June, 2021 June, 2021 Medical Officer (medical and non-medical) exam Direct interview/ February, 2021 — Assistant Director, Horticulture Direct interview/ April, 2021 — Assistant Manager, Public Health and familu welfare dept. June, 2021 June, 2021

MPPSC will publish the exam schedule of other recruitment exams as and when state government departments put out an advertisement, the Commission said in its notice.