MPPSC issues 2021 exam calendar; check full schedule here
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the exam calendar for the year 2021 on its website mppsc.nic.in.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the exam calendar for the year 2021 on its website mppsc.nic.in. There are 12 exams scheduled this year which includes both State Service and Forest Service exams and other recruitment exams.
The exam calendar can be checked online by visiting the ‘What’s New’ section of the MPPSC website. The link to the PDF copy of the calendar is available.
Here is the detailed MPPSC 2021 exam calendar.
MPPSC State and Forest Services exam schedule:
|Exam
|Prelim exam date
|Prelim exam result
|Main exam date
|Main exam result
|State Services (main) exam, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|December 21, 2020
|March, 2021
|June-July, 2021
|Forest Service (main) exam, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|December 21, 2020
|February-March, 2021
|March, 2021
|State Service exam, 2020
|April 11, 2021
|May, 2021
|August, 2021
|October, 2021
|Forest Service exam, 2020
|April 11, 2021
|May, 2021
|July, 2021
|July, 2021
|State Service exam, 2021
|August, 2021
|September, 2021
|—
|—
|Forest Service exam, 2021
|August, 2021
|September, 2021
|—
|—
MPPSC recruitment exam schedule:
|Exam
|Online exam
|Exam result
|State Engineering Service exam, 2020
|June 31, 2021
|June, 2021
|Assistant director, Agriculture dept exam, 2019
|February, 2021
|February, 2021
|Dentist recruitment exam, 2019
|June, 2021
|June, 2021
|Medical Officer (medical and non-medical) exam
|Direct interview/ February, 2021
|—
|Assistant Director, Horticulture
|Direct interview/ April, 2021
|—
|Assistant Manager, Public Health and familu welfare dept.
|June, 2021
|June, 2021
MPPSC will publish the exam schedule of other recruitment exams as and when state government departments put out an advertisement, the Commission said in its notice.