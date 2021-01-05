Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MH-CET) has released the final merit lists of All-India and Maharashtra State candidates of MAH-AAC-CET 2020 for admission to Bachelor of Fine Art courses. Both the merit lists can be accessed on the MH-CET website, Mahacet.org.

A total of 1,664 candidates have made it to the final merit list in the Maharashtra state quota while 107 candidates are in the All-India quota. MH-CET had announced the result of the MAH-AAC CET-2020 exams held in October on December 2.

The final merit list for round one counselling has been released after candidates sent their grievances to the provisional list issued last week.

Here is the MAH-AAC-CET 2020 Final Merit List Maharashtra State quota.

Here is the MAH-AAC-CET 2020 Final Merit List All-India quota.

Counselling Schedule

MH-CET had earlier released the activity schedule for admission to Bachelor of Fine Art courses for the academic year 2020-21.

Following publication of the final MAH-AAC-CET 2020 merit list, provisional category wise seat matrix for CAP Round I will be released tomorrow and online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s login can be done between January 7 and 10.

The Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I will be displayed on January 12 after 4.00 PM following which candidates can accept the offered seat from January 13 to 19. Reporting at the allotted institution and confirmation of admission can be done on January 13, 14, 15, 18 and 19.

The second round counselling will begin from January 20.

Here is the Bachelor of Fine Art Counselling Process Schedule 2020-21.