Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released the admit card for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY 2020) exam at the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Registered candidates can download their KVPY admit card by logging into the exam portal.

IISc KVPY 2020 entrance examination will be held on January 31.

Here is the direct link to download KVPY admit card 2020.

Steps to download KVPY admit card 2020:

Visit the official KVPY website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in Click on the ‘Click Here’ link against Download Admit Card You will be redirected to the login window Enter your user ID and password to login onto the portal Download the admit card for future reference.

The entrance examination is for bachelors, masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science.

KVPY provides fellowships to students with upto Rs 20,000 and Rs 28,000 given to graduate and postgraduate students, respectively. The monthly stipend for graduate students is Rs 5,000 and for postgraduate students is Rs 7,000.

Indian Institute of Science has also released KVPY SA Mock Test and KVPY SB/SX Mock Test on the official website. These mock tests will be beneficial for KVPY preparation.