Directorate General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification inviting eligible departmental candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) for the year 2020. The notice is available on the CISF website cisf.gov.in.

All eligible candidates may submit their application to their Unit Commanders on or before February 5. All applications should be signed by the GO of the unit duly stamped with the date.

“Only Head Constable/GD, Constable/GD and Constable/Tradesman who have completed 5 years regular service including the period of basic training in the grade or five years combined regular service as Head Constable/GD, Constable/GD and Constable/Tradesman, as on August 1, 2020, (i.e., those who have been appointed in the Force on or before July 31, 2015) are eligible to participate in this Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) and they may submit their applications as prescribed within the CISF commercial,” the official notice reads.

The units under the administrative control of Zonal DIsG/Plants DIsG will forward the applications of eligible candidates to the application receiving DIsG.

Service Eligibility

Candidates should have accomplished 5 years of standard service including basic training in the grade or five years combined regular service as constable/GD head constable/GD and constable/TM as on August 1, 2020.

Upper Age Limit

The upper age limit is 35 years as of August 1, 2020. Relaxation of upto five years is applicable for SC/ST candidates. OBC candidates can apply as General candidates.

Education Qualification

Graduation from any acknowledged university.

For more details, check the official notice here.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will consist of checking of service records and written examination comprising of OMR-based question paper, physical standard test, physical efficiency test and detailed medical examination.

For the written exam, there will be one objective question paper with multiple choice consisting of 200 marks for a duration of 3 and a half hours.