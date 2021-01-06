TANCET 2021 online application process to start from January 19; check details here
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 online application process will start from January 19 at its official website tancet.annauniv.edu. The application window will open for registration at 10.00 AM and candidates can apply till February 12 (5.00 PM).
TANCET exam is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan for the academic year 2021-2022.
TANCET 2021 important dates:
- Commencement of registration of application: January 19 at 10.00 AM
- Last date for registration of application: February 12 till 5.00 PM
- Checking final status of application: February 17
- Downloading of hall ticket/admit card: March 5
- TANCET 2021 exams: March 20 and 21
- Announcement of results: On or before April 16
- Downloading of mark sheets: On or before April 20
Here’s the direct link to TANCET 2021 notification.
Steps for TANCET 2021 online registration:
- Visit the TANCET website tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet
- Click the TANCET 2021 registration link (active from January 19)
- Provide the required information and submit
- It’ll redirect to payment page. Make payment online
- On successful payment, fill other relevant details required for the exam
- Verify details and confirm final application
- Download form and take printout.
TANCET 2021 exam dates and timings:
- Masters in Computer Application (MCA) TANCET will be held on March 20 from 10 am to 12 pm.
- Masters in Business Administration (MBA) TANCET will be held on March 20 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
- M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M. Planning will be held on March 21 from 10 am to 12 pm.