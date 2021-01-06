Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 online application process will start from January 19 at its official website tancet.annauniv.edu. The application window will open for registration at 10.00 AM and candidates can apply till February 12 (5.00 PM).

TANCET exam is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan for the academic year 2021-2022.

TANCET 2021 important dates:

Commencement of registration of application: January 19 at 10.00 AM

Last date for registration of application: February 12 till 5.00 PM

Checking final status of application: February 17

Downloading of hall ticket/admit card: March 5

TANCET 2021 exams: March 20 and 21

Announcement of results: On or before April 16

Downloading of mark sheets: On or before April 20

Here’s the direct link to TANCET 2021 notification.

Steps for TANCET 2021 online registration:

Visit the TANCET website tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet Click the TANCET 2021 registration link (active from January 19) Provide the required information and submit It’ll redirect to payment page. Make payment online On successful payment, fill other relevant details required for the exam Verify details and confirm final application Download form and take printout.

TANCET 2021 exam dates and timings: