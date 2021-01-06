4.20 PM: Railway Recruitment Board, Thiruvanthapuram, has released the Exam City and Date Intimation slip for 2nd phase RRB NTPC exam 2019.

4.05 PM: Railway Recruitment Board, Secunderabad, has released the Exam City and Date Intimation slip for 2nd phase RRB NTPC exam 2019.

3.45 PM: Railway Recruitment Board, Ranchi, has released the Exam City and Date Intimation slip for 2nd phase RRB NTPC exam 2019.

3.35 PM: Railway Recruitment Board, Jammu-Srinagar, has released the Exam City and Date Intimation slip for 2nd phase RRB NTPC exam 2019.

Links for all regional RRB websites are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvanthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in