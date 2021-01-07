West Bengal Police has released exam admit cards for the post of technical staff for coastal security in West Bengal Police 2020. Registered candidates set to appear for the written examination can download their admit card at the official website wbpolice.gov.in by providing their application serial number and date of birth.

Recruitment will be done on the basis of a written exam consisting of 75 marks, followed by an interview worth 25 marks to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). The written exam is due to be held on January 17 (Sunday). The Board has also released a sample OMR answer sheet for candidates to acquaint them with the exam.

Here is the notice for written exam to the post of Technical Staff.

Here is the Specimen of OMR Answer Sheet.

Steps to download WB Police exam admit card:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in. On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’ under recruitment tab In the new window, a notice page will appear. Click on ‘Get Details’ on the right of the notice related to recruitment of technical staff It directs to a new page. Click on ‘Get Details’ on the right of the notice mentioning download admit card It’ll direct to a new window. Click on “Download admit card for written examination for the post of technical staff for coastal security in West Bengal Police 2020” A new page will open. Key in your details and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download WB Police exam admit card.

Candidates are required to bring a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card at the exam centre.

All provisionally selected candidates will be required to appear for medical examination at the State Government designated hospital. The selected candidates should be in good mental and physical health and free from any physical deformity.