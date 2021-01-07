Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conclude the process for recruitment to the posts of Forest Guard and Forester on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in today.

A total of 1,128 vacancies are available, out of which 1,047 are for Forest Guard and 87 for the post of Forester. Candidates can apply and pay the application fee online at RSMSSB website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Eligibility criteria:

For the post of Forest Guard, candidates should have cleared Class 10 and should have knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture. He/she should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 24 years.

Similarly, for the post of Forester, candidates should have cleared Class 12 and have knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture. He/she should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 40 years.

The selection process will be done on the basis of written exam and physical test.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for further details

Here is the direct link to apply for RSMSSB Forest Guard recruitment