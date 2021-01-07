Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT-CET) has released the final merit list for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round 1 for B.Tech (engineering) and B.Pharma (pharmacy) courses at its official website mahacet.org.

Candidates who have registered for MHT-CET counselling 2020 can check the final merit list at the official website. The selected students have to fill up the college option form from January 7 to January 9. Students ought to pay the allotted college fee in January itself.

Here’s the direct link to MH CET 2020 B.Pharma final merit list.

Here’s the direct link to MH CET 2020 B.Tech final merit list.

Steps to check MHT-CET 2020 round 1 merit list:

Visit the official website mahacet.org. On the homepage, click on BE/B.Tech or B.Pharmacy/ Pharm D under the Under Graduate Course section It’ll direct to a new window The new merit list notice will appear in the download section Click on the link and the merit list will appear in a new window Download and save a copy.

The provisional allotment result for round 1 counselling would be displayed on January 13 based on the confirmations received. Following this, the interested candidates need to accept the offer and confirm their seats.

The selected candidates can participate in CAP round 2 if the seat allotted is not as per their first choice.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.