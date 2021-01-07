The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 600 cadre posts of Pharmacists on a contractual basis in various district establishments. The notification was released on the official website osssc.gov.in.

The online registration has commenced from January 7 and will continue till January 30. The last date for online submission of application form is February 6.

The date of the exam and downloading of admit cards shall be notified in due course.

Selected candidates will be entitled to consolidated monthly numeration of Rs 9,500 under pay matrix level - 7.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Must be at least 21 years and not more than 32 years.

Qualification: Candidates must have cleared the Class 12 Science examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education and Diploma in Pharmacy from Government Medical College And Hospitals of the state or any recognised private institutions.

Also, candidates must have registered their names in Pharmacist Council in the state and have valid registration certificate.

All candidates except those belonging to SC/ST/Persons With Disabilities categories have to make a payment of Rs 100 towards examination fee.

Candidates are advised to read the OSSC recruitment 2020 for 600 Pharmacists notification here for further details

Steps to apply for OSSSC Pharmacist recruitment 2020: