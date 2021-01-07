State Health Society, Bihar, has invited online application for the post of Accountant-SPMU, Accountant-RPMU, Accountant-DPMU and Urban Health Accountant Assistant - (DPMU-NUHM) at its official website statehealthsocietybihar.org. There are a total of 85 vacancies available.

The maximum age (as of January 1, 2021) should not be more than 37 years for unreserved/EWS candidates. The age limit for unreserved/EWS (female) is 40 years, BC/MBC (male and female) is 40 years, SC/ST (male and female) 42 years.

Vacancies available: Post Vacancy Accountant-SPMU 6 Accountant-RPMU 9 Accountant-DPMU 38 Urban Health Accountant Assistant - (DPMU-NUHM) 31

Here’s the direct link to the official notice by State Health Society, Bihar.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for multiple posts on the official SHS, Bihar website under the Career section.

Here’s the direct link to initial registration for State Health Society, Bihar vacancies.

Eligibility:

B.Com (Full Time)/CA Inter/ICWA Inter from any recognised Institute/University with any certificate/diploma course in computer application with Tally (course duration of minimum 6 months).

However, for the post of Accountant SPMU, candidates should have minimum 3 years of post-qualification work experience in Accounts/ Finance Function/ CA firm.

Important Dates:

Start date of online registration: January 7

The end date of online registration: January 28 at 6:00 pm.

The last date of application fee payment: January 28 at 6:00 pm.

The exam dates, however, have yet not been announced. Candidates are advised to keep checking State Health Society, Bihar official website for further updates.