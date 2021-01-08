Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services Exam (I), 2021, on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the UPSC website following simple procedures.

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 7.

Steps to download the CDS exam (I) 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, under the ‘What’s New’ section, click on link that reads e-admit card: UPSC CDS exam (I) 2021 It’ll redirect to a new page Click on ‘click here’. It’ll direct to a new page again Key in your registration ID/ Roll number, date of birth and security pin Your admit card will appear on screen Download and take a print out for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download CDS exam (I) 2021 admit card.

“The candidates are requested to bring their printed admit card along with the original photo identity card in each session to secure admission to the examination hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary,” reads the official guidelines.

Combined Defence Services is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy.