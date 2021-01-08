The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the list of candidates whose request for change of examination center for NTSE Stage-II Exam 2020 has been accepted. NTSE 2020 Stage 2 exam will be held on February 14.

Earlier, NCERT had allowed students who wish to change their NTSE exam centre to submit their requests for the same by December 28 at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in.

In a notice on Thursday, NCERT revealed that it had received 372 requests for change of exam centre. “All these requests were examined and request for 332 candidates was accepted,” the Council said. “Request for 40 candidates was not accepted as there is no provision for the centre requested by these candidate,” it added.

Candidates can find both the accepted and rejected change of exam centre list on the NCERT website ncert.nic.in or at the link below.

Here is the list of accepted candidates.

Here is the list of not accepted candidates.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020

The National Talent Search Exam or NTSE is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT. The exam comprises of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks and two-hours each.

NCERT will upload the e-admit cards for the NTSE Stage 2 exam on its website in the third week of January which shall have all the information about the venue, roll number, date and time of the test. Candidates can download their e-admit cards themselves before 21 days of exam.

Here is the NCERT advertisement for students studying in Class X of NTSE - 2021.

Here is the Information Brochure of National Talent Search Scheme.