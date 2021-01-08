The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA exam to be held from January 21 to February 7. The registered candidates can download the hall ticket at ICAI official website icai.org.

Only those students who had opted out from the November cycle exam for November 2020 Cycle II are eligible to appear for these exams.

ICAI CA 2021 Exam schedule

Foundation course examination: January 21, 23, 25 & 28

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (Under old scheme): Group I- January 22, 24, 27 & 29; Group II- February 1, 3 & 5

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (Under new scheme): Group I- January 22, 24, 27 & 29; Group II- February 1, 3, 5 & 7

Final course examination (Under old scheme): Group I- January 21, 23, 25, 28; Group II- January 30, February 2, 4, 6

Final course examination (Under new scheme): Group I- January 21, 23, 25, 28; Group II- February 2, 4, 6

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for details on the ICAI CA January exam timings

Steps to download ICAI CA January 2021 exam admit card:

Visit the official website icai.org. On the homepage, got to ‘Examination’ section Click on students login link and key in your credentials Click on link in front of admit card Download and print admit card for future reference.

Considering Covid 19 situation, ICAI has released an undertaking along with admit cards. Minor candidates will have to undertake that they are “appearing in January 2021 examination with the consent and permission of my parents /guardian.”

Here’s the direct link to the undertaking.

The form must contain signature of parents/guardian in advance before reaching the center, except the candidate’s signature, which has to be done in the presence of the invigilator.