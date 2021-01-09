The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the recruitment drive for 50 posts of Assistant Hydrogeologist in the Central Ground Water Board. Candidates can access the result on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

The 50 meritorious candidates were selected by UPSC on the basis of the result of the computer-based recruitment test held by the Commission in October 2019 and interviews held in December last year.

“The result details i.e. cut off marks etc. will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website within next 30 days,” UPSC said in the result note.

Here is the UPSC Assistant Hydrogeologist final result.