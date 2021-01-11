Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications for direct recruitment to 7,298 posts of Group C of Police department on its official website hssc.gov.in. The registration process for the same begins today, January 11, and will conclude on February 10.

The HSSC recruitment exam is likely to be held on March 27 and 28.

Vacancy details:

Category No. 1 - 5500 Posts of Male Constable (General Duty)

(Gen=1980, SC=990, BCA=770, BCB=440, EWS=550, ESMGEN=385, ESM-SC=110, ESM-BCA=110, ESM-BCB=165) Category No. 2 - 1100 Posts of Female Constable (General Duty)

(Gen=396, SC=198, BCA=154, BCB=88, EWS=110, ESM-GEN=77, ESM-SC=22, ESM-BCA=22, ESM-BCB=33) Category No. 2 - 698 Posts of Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1

(Gen=252, SC=125, BCA=97, BCB=56, EWS=70, ESM-GEN=49, ESM-SC=14, ESM-BCA=14, ESM-BCB=21)

Pay scale

Rs 21,700-69,100 - Level-3, Cell-I

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-25 years (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constable i.e on December 1, 2020).

Educational qualification: (i) The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education Board/Institution for all the categories, (ii) Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher education

Selection Procedure

All candidates must undergo a Knowledge Test of 80 marks comprising of objective type, multiple-choice questions. All those who clear the Knowledge Test shall be put to a Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature, to judge their physical fitness and endurance. The result of physical screening test shall be prepared by the Haryana staff selection commission.

The examination, either Online (CBT) or OMR Based, is likely to be held on March 27 and 28. The date, time and place of examination will be as per the admit card and will be notified by HSSC in due course.

Here is the direct link to HSSC constable recruitment 2020 notification