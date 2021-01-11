Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the merit list for Post Graduation Engineering Admission Counselling (PGEAC) programme for admissions to various postgraduate engineering courses at its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The rank card of PGEAC-2020 has been uploaded at its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Steps to download the rank card:

Visit the website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. On the homepage, click on “revised rank card for PGEAC - 2020”. The candidates can download their merit list by using their PGEAC ID and date of birth.

Here’s the direct link to download PGEAC 2020 rank card.

The eligible candidates can participate in the counselling programme for allotment to MTech (Machine Design) and MTech (Thermal Engineering) courses in MIT Muzaffarpur, MTech (Micro Electronics and Micro Electronics and VLSI Tech) in BCE Bhagalpur and MTech (Power System in NCE, Chandi, Nalanda).

The counselling will start on January 12 from 10.00 AM.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice released by BCECEB.

The eligible candidate has to appear for counselling on the scheduled date along with the print copy of the application form, the original certificates/documents as per the prospectus of PGEAC-2020. After verification of certificates/documents and identity, the course and institution will be allotted to the candidates on the basis of their merit.

“The counselling/interview will be held at the office of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, IAS Association Building, Near Patna Airport, Patna-14,” the official notice reads.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in or read the official notice here.