The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result for the junior engineer exam 2018 at its official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 1840 candidates have been selected for different posts including civil, electrical, mechanical, and quantity surveying and contracts.

Out of 1840 selected candidates, 1506 candidates have been selected for civil engineering, 192 for electrical engineering, and 142 for mechanical engineering.

Steps to check the junior engineering exam 2018 result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in. Click on the SSC JE result link. A PDF will open where the candidates can check the result.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice released by SSC.

“Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on January 13, 2021. This facility will be available for a period of one month, from January 13 to February 12, 2021. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” reads the official notice.

Further, the notice also mentions that there are some candidates in the select list whose candidatures have been kept as provisional by their concerned regional offices. Concerned user departments will check the eligibility of such candidates thoroughly in all respects before issuing an offer of appointment to the candidates.