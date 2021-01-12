West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule (Phase III) for Fire Operator recruitment 2018 in the West Bengal Fire Services under the Department of Fire and Emergency Services on its official website pscwbapplication.in. The interview will be held from January 18 to January 22, 2021, starting at 10.00 AM.

The candidates can download the interview call letters from January 13, 2021 from the official website. A total of 1,190 candidates have been shortlisted for this interview round.

Steps to check WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment 2018 interview list:

Visit the official website pscwbapplication.in. Under the ‘What’s New’ section, click on “SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW (PHASE-III) FOR RECTT. TO THE POSTS OF FIRE OPERATOR IN THE WEST BENGAL FIRE SERVICES”. Check your roll number, date and time slot for the interview.

Here’s direct link to the list of selected candidates.

The Commission is conducting the Fire Operator recruitment for the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Govt. of W.B. to fill 1,450 vacancies. The written exam result was released in the month of September and the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) was held in November.