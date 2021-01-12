The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the result of second round seat allotment for the postgraduate common entrance test (PGCET) at the official website. The selected candidates can check the allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Candidates can check the allotment details via candidate login for admissions to postgraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.

Eligible candidates need to accept and book their options for counselling. Further, the selected candidates will have to make college fee payment and reserve their seats at the postgraduate engineering college.

Steps to check KEA PGCET round 2 allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Click on the ’round 2 allotment result’ link. Key in your credentials. Allotment result will appear. Download and print for future reference.

In Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020, a total of 1,27,627 students cleared examination for agriculture courses, over 1.29 lakh candidates passed the veterinary sciences paper, 1,29,622 students cleared the AYUSH exam, and 1,55,552 students passed pharma subjects.

In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed the examination.