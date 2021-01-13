The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the recruitment test for the post of Assistant Registrar and Security Officer at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)-2021. Registered candidates can download the admit card from NTA’s recruitment website recruitment.nta.nic.in by using their Application No and date of birth to login.

The recruitment exam in the computer-based test (CBT) mode will be held on January 24 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The NTA will be conducting the exam for IGNOU.

The three-hour-long test will consist of a General Studies paper (50 marks) and Educational Administration and Management paper (150 marks) for Assistant Registrar and General Studies paper (50 marks) and Professional paper (150 marks) for Security Officer.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow

them during the conduct of the examination. The exam centre is indicated on the admit card itself.

According to the IGNOU brochure, the recruitment test is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies of Assistant Registrar and one of Security Officer at the University.

Candidates who clear the January 24 test will be shortlisted for an interview round.