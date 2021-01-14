The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has announced the dates for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2021 (PAT) on its official website. Candidates can check the exam notification online at dte.assam.gov.in.

“The registration process will start on May 20 and finish on June 30, 2021. The directorate will conduct the PAT 2021 exams in two phases on July 18 and 25, 2021,” as per the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The PAT 2021 examination is going to be held for admissions to diploma engineering courses offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions.

Expected exam pattern for PAT 2021:

As per the report by JAGRAN Josh, DTE Assam has not released the detailed exam notification for Assam PAT 2021 as of now. However, going by the trends from previous years, candidates can get a good idea about the exam format and pattern that is expected for the polytechnic entrance exam. Assam PAT 2021 will be held in offline or pen-and-paper mode at designated exam halls. The PAT 2021 exam paper will consist of subjective as well as objective / MCQ type questions. The exam will include questions on Technical Aptitude in Math and Science, General Knowledge and English Language and Grammar.