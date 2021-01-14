Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for interview process for the post of 353 Specialist Officers on its official website. Eligible candidates can download their call letters after January 18, 2021.

Along with the shortlisted candidates’ list, the bank also has released a short notice for all the candidates which can be accessed in this direct link.

Punjab National Bank conducted the written examination on November 22, 2020, for the post of 535 Specialist Officer (Manager, Senior Manager).

Steps to download shortlisted candidates list:

Visit the PNB official website. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the right panel. Click on ‘Click here’ to open the list. Download for future reference.

The 535 vacancies are for various managerial positions including Manager - Risk with 160 vacancies, Manager - Credit with 200 vacancies, Senior Manager - Credit with 50 vacancies, Senior Manager - Risk with 40 vacancies, Manager - Treasury with 30 vacancies, Manager Law with 25 vacancies, 10 vacancies each for Manager HR and Economics, and 8 and 2 vacancies respectively for Manager Civil and Manager Architect.

Shortlisted candidates can download their call letters from the official website after January 18, 2021.

Candidates are advised to visit PNB website for further details.