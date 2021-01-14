Maharashtra Common Admission Test Cell (MH-CET) has released the B.Tech round one provisional seat allotment for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses. Candidates who attended the counselling round and submitted their college options can login using their credentials to get their MHT-CET 2021 result at the official website mahacet.org.

The B.Tech candidates will have to self-verify to auto-freeze their allotted seats. Students who have been allotted the institutes not as per their top choice but as per their subsequent choices will have the options ‘self-freeze’ and ‘auto-freeze’. The self-freeze option will allow them to request for other colleges as per their choice later in the next counselling round.

According to MH-CET schedule, candidates will have to report to their allotted institutes between January 14 and 16 for document verification and confirmation of admission.

Academic activities for all institutes will commence on January 18.

Steps to check MH-CET 2020 B.Tech round one allotment result: