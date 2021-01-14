Department of School Education, Punjab has released the answer key for the examination of the various posts of Master Cadre 2020 on its official website. Candidates who attended the examination can check the answer key for English, Hindi, Maths, Punjabi, Science, and Social Studies at educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Candidates can raise objections until January 15, 2021. The examination was conducted from December 27 to 29, 2020, at various exam centres across the nation.

Here’s the direct link to download SSA Punjab Master Cadre answer key 2020.

Steps to download SSA Punjab Master Cadre answer key:

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. On the homepage, click on ‘Latest Recruitment’. In the ‘recruitment for various 2182 posts of Master Cadre - 2020’ hyperlink , select the subject. Your answer key will be displayed. Download and take a print for future reference.

For further details/notifications, candidates are advised to visit the Department of School Education, Punjab official website at educationrecruitmentboard.com.