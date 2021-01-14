The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Exam 2020. Candidates can check the scorecard online at ibps.in.

IBPS had declared the RRB Recruitment of Officer Scale I preliminary examination result on January 12. The institute conducted the preliminary online examination for 3,800 vacancies on September 12 and 13, 2020. However, IBPS conducted the preliminary exam the second time for the new applicants on January 2 and January 4, 2021.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Main examination is scheduled to be held on January 30. The admit cards for the candidates shortlisted for the Mains exam are expected to be released in the coming days.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelim exam 2020 scorecard:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the link that reads, ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Exam for CRP – RRB – IX - Officers Scale I’ Login using Registration No/Roll No and date of birth The IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020 will be displayed Download and take a print for future reference.

The first phase of the application process was conducted from June 30 to July 21 for the positions of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III. The preliminary examination for the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III was conducted in the months of September and October 2020.

Here’s the direct link to the IBPS RRB CRP IX Officer Scale I preliminary exam result 2020.