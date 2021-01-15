Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the application process for the State Engineering Service Exam 2020 on its official website mppsc.nic.in. The exam for recruitment to 36 vacancies will be held on May 30.

According to the MPPSC notification, all interested candidates can register for the same from January 15 at 12.00 PM onwards. The last day to submit the application is February 14. Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their submitted online forms from January 20 to February 16 with a fee of Rs 50.

MPPSC will conduct the preliminary state services exam on May 30 from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM. Candidates will be informed about their exam centres 10 days before the exam via SMS or email.

Likewise, they will be allowed to download the admit card from May 25 to 29 from the website.

Vacancies

As per the MPPSC recruitment notification, there are vacancies for 30 posts of Assistant Civil Engineer in the Water Resource Department, one post each for Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Electricity Inspector in the Energy Department and three posts of Boiler Inspector in Grade ‘A’ and one in Grade ‘B’ in the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.

Application fee

Candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 600. Those from outside the state are required to pay Rs 1,200.

Candidates are advised to read the MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2020 notification here for full details

Steps to apply for MPPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020:

Visit MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in Go to ‘Apply Online’ section and click on ‘Online Application Form Link for State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020’ Click on the Apply button under the Engineering Services exam banner, read the instructions carefully and proceed to fill the form Select the post, fill the form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2020 application form.