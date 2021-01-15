The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday issued an alert to JEE Main 2021 aspirants against a fake website through which online applications and fee payments are being solicited for the entrance exam from interested candidates.

In its notice, NTA said it has received complaints that some “unscrupulous elements” have created a fake website with URL: jeeguide.co.in which contains an email address: info@jeeguide.co.in and mobile number: 9311245307 to lure candidates interested in JEE Mains 2021.

“There could be many more such websites through which unscrupulous elements might be trying to deceive the aspiring candidates for JEE (MAIN) – 2021. In the above regard, it is clarified that neither NTA nor any of its employees have any association with the aforesaid URL, EMAIL and MOBILE for JEE MAINS 2021,” NTA said.

The Agency, which conducts one of India’s most competitive entrance exam, clarified that the only genuine/official website for receiving online application and examination fee from aspiring candidates for JEE Main 2021 is: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here is the NTA alert notice on JEE Main 2021.

Police complaint

NTA also shared its intent to lodge a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police against the aforesaid fake website.

“... aspiring candidates and their parents/guardians are advised not to be misled by such websites or agents/elements behind it. They are further advised to register a formal complaint with their respective local police station/cyber crime cell, under intimation of the same to NTA at: grivance@nta.ac.in, as and when coming across such fake websites or any unscrupulous agents/elements,” the agency further said.

About JEE Main 2021

Joint Entrance Exam or JEE Main is a nationwide entrance exam for admission to engineering courses.

The application process for JEE Main 2021 is currently underway for the first session scheduled from February 23 to 26. Aspiring candidates can only apply online on the NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in by January 16. The application fees can be paid online up to January 17.

Keeping in mind the various suggestions/requests received from aspirants of JEE Mains across the nation, the Union Education Minister had announced that in this academic year, the JEE Main will be conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May 2021.