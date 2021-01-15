The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released exam dates for Classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 on its official website. Candidates can download the date sheet through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB 2021 exams will be held at designated centres across the state following COVID-19 protocols.

Here’s the direct link to the date sheet for class 5 and 8.

Here’s the direct link to the date sheet for class 10 and 12.

The PSEB date sheet of Classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 includes the subject-wise examination dates, timings and other relevant information. The board has also released the dates of practical exams.

PSEB date sheet of Classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 Classes Exam Date Class 5 March 16 to March 23 Class 8 March 22 to April 7 Class 10 April 9 to May 1 Class 12 March 22 to April 27

The exam duration is 3 hours. Candidates who are physically disabled will get 20 minutes more for each exam.

On the other hand, the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be held between May 4, 2021, and June 10, 2021. The practical examinations will begin from March 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, schools have reopened in Punjab from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12. The state government had issued fresh guidelines to ensure the safety of the students as the educational institutes reopen across the state, says a report by timesnownews.