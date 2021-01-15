The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the results of the 2019 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 examinations today.

According to Indian Express, the Commission had earlier announced that they will publish the CHSL 2019 exam result on January 15. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the result once it’s published at the SSC website ssc.nic.in.

The CHSL 2019 exam is conducted for selection to the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, and data entry operator. The SSC has not outlined specifically the number of vacancies in these posts.

Steps to check SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam result:

Visit SSC website ssc.nic.in Go to the ‘Result’ section on the homepage and then select ‘CHSL’ Click on the CHSL 2019 result link (when available) Download and check your result using roll no/name.

Upcoming exams

Candidates who clear the Tier-1 exam will be eligible to appear for descriptive paper or tier-II followed by skill test or typing test.

The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-II Paper will be a descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode. The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent. The paper will have to be written either in Hindi or in English.

The Tier-III (Skill Test/ Typing Test) for the qualified candidates will be conducted on computers provided by the Commission or its authorized agency. Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators.

The Tier-II and III schedule will be published soon after the Tier-I result.