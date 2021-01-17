The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2021 exam admit card. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website iift.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 24 in a centre-based online mode from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof and a passport size photograph along with the printed IIFT MBA 2021 admit card at the exam venue.

Steps to download NTA IIFT MBA admit card 2021:

Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in Login using application number, date of birth and security pin Admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for further reference.

About IFFT MBA exam

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

The MBA (IB) examination is a multiple-choice objective-type written test and it assesses students on topics including English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis. The duration of the test is two hours.

The IIFT conducts the MBA (International Business), a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management from 2021 onwards.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit NTA official website nta.ac.in.

Here is the IIFT MBA (IB) 2021-23 Information Brochure.