Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has cancelled the written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of Gram Sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.

In a notice issued on Saturday, HSSC said: “It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the aforesaid examination held on 09.01.21 (morning & evening shifts) and 10.01.21 (morning & evening shift) is hereby cancelled. Inconvenience is regretted.”

According to The Tribune, around eight lakh candidates from Haryana are believed to have taken the exam on January 9 and 10 in two shifts–-morning and evening. The exam was held for 697 panchayat secretary posts.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said it has come to the government’s knowledge that question papers and answer keys have been found on mobile devices in certain private colleges and other institutions. “It is our endeavour that only deserving candidates are appointed,” PTI quoted Chautala saying.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 697 Gram Sachiv vacancies Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana. The notification for the recruitment was released in February 2020 and the application process was conducted from February 17 to March 2, 2020.