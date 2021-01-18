The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has reopened the registration window for NMAT 2021 exam from January 18. Interested candidates can register for the exam at the official website nmat.org till January 31.

The exams are going to be held from February 2 to 8. Candidates who have used all three attempts – the main attempt and the two re-takes cannot avail of this opportunity.

Candidates need to pay Rs 2,300 plus taxes for the main attempt or retake attempt from January 18 to 31.

Steps to register for NMAT by GMAC exam 2021:

Visit nmat.org and create an account Provide your details and indicate your interest in participating in a search service and agree to the terms and conditions Choose the schools to send your scores under the “Schools Preference” section An additional fee of INR 200 plus applicable taxes will be applied for each programme added in excess of 5 programs The candidate must upload a photograph on the Photo ID Select the exam mode, whether you want to take exam at the Test Centre or Online Proctored at Home Pay the fee and your schedule exam option will be activated in your dashboard.

Refer to this direct link for guidance related to registration.

The NMAT by GMAC exam is used for admissions to some of the leading graduate business programmes in emerging markets including India, South Africa, Nigeria and the Philippines.