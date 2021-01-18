Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for several vacancies including Junior Engineers (Civil), Assistant Professors and Enforcement Inspectors. Aspirants can check the recruitment notifications and apply for the available posts on the APSC website apsc.nic.in.

Today is the last day to apply for Junior Engineer (Civil) and Enforcement Inspector. While applications for Assistant Professor and other posts can be sent till tomorrow.

APSC vacancy details Post No. of vacancies Quantifications Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department 87 Three years Diploma Course in Civil Engineering Enforcement Inspector under Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department 5 A Degree in Arts/Science or Commerce OR H.S.S.L.Cwith 3 years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering Assistant Professor in Haflong Govt College, Haflong 22 UGC-NET cleared with Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject Assistant Professor in Kokrajhar Govt. College, Kokrajhar 15 UGC-NET cleared with Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject District Museum Officer Grade-I (Gazetted) in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department, Assam 5 Post Graduate degree in History (Ancient)/ Anthropology/ Archaeology/ Sanskrit Whole time Assistant Professor of BRM Govt. Law College 2 UGC-NET cleared with Master Degree with 55% marks OR Ph.D. degree from University/Institution with a ranking in top 500 in the World University ranking Librarian of BRM Govt. Law College 1 Master degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks Assistant Architect Grade-I (Gazetted) in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department, Assam 1 Bachelor’s degree in Architecture Laboratory Chemist Grade-I (Gazetted) in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department, Assam 1 B.Sc with Chemistry

For all the posts, a candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam. As a domicile proof of the candidate, one of the documents viz. PRC/Voters ID card/Employment Exchange Registration need to be enclosed in the application.

Similarly, the candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved category applicants.

Here is the APSC recruitment notice for Junior Engineers and Enforcement Inspectors.

Here is the APSC recruitment notice for Assistant Professors and other posts.

Steps to apply for APSC recruitment: