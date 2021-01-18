The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the examination calendar for various recruitment scheduled to be held this year on its website uppsc.nic.in. As per the calendar, UPPSC will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment exams from January to December 2021.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2021, along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Exam-2021 on June 13, 2021.

The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) exam-2020 is going to be held from January 21 to 25.

Here is the UPPSC 2021 recruitment exam calendar.