Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha or Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has released the admit card of preliminary written test for recruitment to the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research and Reference Assistant, Indexer & Security Assistant (Male) under Group B and C Category on its official website.

To download the e-admit card, registered candidates can visit the official website at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in. Login by using their User ID (Reg. No.) and password. Candidates can download and print their e-admit card for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card using login credentials.

Instructions to candidates appearing for UP Vidhan Sabha recruitment exam.

Steps to download UP Vidhan Sabha recruitment exam 2020 admit card:

Visit UP Assembly’s website uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in Login with User id (Reg. No.), password Admit card will appear on the screen Download and print a copy.

The exam will be held on January 24, 2021, in two shifts. Candidates who will successfully qualify the UP Vidhan Sabha Prelims Exam will be called for the Mains Exam. UP Legislative Assembly invited applications for the recruitment from December 8, 2020.

As per the official notice released earlier, “the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 87 vacancies. Out of these, 53 vacancies are for Assistant Review Officer, 13 for Scrutiny officer, 10 for Security Assistant (Male), 4 for Counter Report, 2 for Additional Private Secretary, and 1 each for Editor, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer, and Security Assistant (Female).”