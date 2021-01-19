The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the CAP round 2 revised schedule for admission to B.Pharm course on its official website. Candidates can visit cetcell.mahacet.org to check the revised admission schedule.

The Revised Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP round 2 will be released on the official website on January 21, 2021, after 4.00 PM. The last date to accept the seats in the provisional admission list as per CAP round 1 is January 20, 2021, by 3.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to check MHT CET B.Pharma revised schedule.

“The last date for online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round 2 through candidate’s login by the candidate is 22, 2021, while the revised Provisional Allotment of CAP round-II will be available on the official website on January 25, 2021. The last date for students to accept the offered seat according to the Allotment of CAP Round II is January 29, 2021,” as per the released notification.

Candidates are required to submit all the important documents before the last date for further admission verification. If any candidate fails to submit the category certificates they will be considered for admissions under the open category.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.