The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the JHT 2020 or Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator exam 2020 Paper 1 result. Candidates who had participated in the recruitment exam can check and download the merit list from the SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT 2020 Paper 1 exam was held on November 19 last year in the computer-based mode at various centres all over the country. After applying the cut off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, 1,688 candidates have qualified in the JHT exam for appearing in Paper-II.

The SSC will upload the final answer keys on the website for a period of one month from January 25 to February 24.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the SSC website on January 22 and will be available for a period of one month till February 21. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on ‘Result/Marks’ tab on the candidate dashboard.

Steps to check SSC JHT 2020 Paper 1 result:

Visit SSC website, ssc.nic.in Go to the ‘Result’ section and click on the result link for JHT 2020 A PDF document will open, download it Search the merit list using name or registration/roll number.

JHT 2020 Paper 2

The JHT 2020 Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) exam is scheduled to be held on February 14 tentatively. The admit card of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional SSC Offices approximately seven days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam. However, the candidates who are unable to download their admit card may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately.