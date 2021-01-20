Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the list of exam centres according to roll numbers for the written test for Home Guard Sepoy recruitment. Candidates can download and check the list of exam centres from CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

There are a total of 634 exam centres across many districts of Bihar. Candidates can check their exam centres for the written exam by referring to their roll number.

The CSBC Home Guard Constable recruitment exam is slated to be held on January 24 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM. All candidates must reach their exam venue by 9.00 AM.

Earlier this month, CSBC released the admit cards for the exam on its website.

The online application process for filling 551 vacancies began on July 3 and ended on August 3 last year. The written exam was originally scheduled for October 18 but had to be postponed due to the state Assembly elections.

It was scheduled for January 21 but was deferred again.

The syllabus for the exam can be accessed on CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in or through the direct link here.

Here is the direct link to Bihar CSBC Home Guard Sepoy exam centres list.

Here’s the direct link to Bihar CSBC Home Guard Sepoy exam notification.

Here’s the direct link to download Bihar CSBC Home Guard Sepoy exam admit card.