The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released a revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the written exam held on Jan 3, 2021, can check the revised answer key on the Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitments website at ssbrectt.gov.in.

The provisional answer keys were released on January 5, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till January 10, 2021, on payment of Rs 100/- Per Question.

Here’s the direct link to SSB Head Constable revised answer key.

Steps to download the revised answer key:

Visit SSB Recruitments official website at ssbrectt.gov.in. Click on ‘check revised answer key of Paper-I for the post of HC (Min). Click on notice/ circular. A PDF format revised answer key will open. Download and print for future reference.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “A total of 74 vacancies of Head Constable (Ministerial) will be filled through this recruitment process.” Candidates can download Head Constable (Ministerial) revised answer key here.

For further details, eligible candidates are advised to visit SSB official website or SSB Recruitments official website.