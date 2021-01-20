High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited online applications from eligible advocates for recruitment to fill up a total of 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS), of which 45 posts are unreserved, while 23 posts are for OBC, 18 for SC, and one for ST. The other 11 remaining posts are for the recruitment of 2009, which have to be filled under the order of the top court in the related case.

“Interested candidates can fill the online application form from January 20 to February 19, 2021. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted”, read the notification released. Candidates will be able to download and print their application form till February 22, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must have LLB degree with not less than 7 years of continuous practice as an advocate.

Age Limit:

The candidate must have attain the age of 35 years and not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: January 20.

Last date for submission of online application: February 19.

Last date for fee payment: February 19.

Preliminary examination date: April 4.

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview. The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on April 4, 2021.

For more details, interested candidates are advised to read the official notice here or visit the official website here.