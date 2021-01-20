Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has announced RRB NTPC Phase 3 of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) schedule through an official notification. The third phase of the exam will be conducted from January 31 to February 12, 2021, for approximately 28 lakh candidates.

“The link to view the exam city, date, and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available from January 21 by 9.00 PM. Downloading of e-Call letter will start 4 days prior to the exam date,” read the short notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notification released by the Railway Recruitment Boards.

The eligible candidates for Phase 3 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of clarification.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases till March. The phase one exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13 and phase 2 exams are still going on. The examination started on January 16 and will end on January 30, 2021.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website here for more details on RRB NTPC Phase 3.