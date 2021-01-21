The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the admit card for Group-02 (Sub Group-04) category recruitment exam. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PEB Group 2 recruitment exam 2020 will be conducted from January 29 to February 4. The MP government is looking to hire candidates for posts such as Junior Assistant, Assistant Auditor and Data Entry Operator. A total of 250 vacancies are available.

Online applications for the vacancies were invited in December last year.

The Board has asked candidates to bring an original Photo-ID card along with the printed admit card for entry into the examination centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI.

Moreover, a candidate should compulsorily paste a self-attested photo in the second part of test admit card.

The recruitment exam will be held in morning (9.00 AM to 12.00 AM) and afternoon (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) sessions. Candidates are supposed to report at the exam centre by 8.00 AM and 1.00 PM for the respective sessions.

Here is the direct link to download MP PEB Group 2 recruitment exam 2020.

Here is the MP PEB Group 2 recruitment exam details.

Steps to download MP PEB Group 2 recruitment exam 2020:

Visit MP PEB website peb.mp.gov.in Go to the ‘Admit Card’ section on the homepage Click on ‘Group-02 (Sub Group-04)‘ admit card link Read the exam instructions carefully Enter Application No, date of birth and security pin Download admit card and take printout.

For the practice of candidates, PEB has uploaded a mock test on its website. Candidates are advised to take the test to acquaint themselves with the exam format.