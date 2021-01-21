Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is set to conduct the NTPC 2019 phase 3 exam from January 31 to February 12 for approximately 28 lakh candidates. The Board released the exam notification for the test on January 20.

In the notice, RRB mentioned that the link to view the exam city, date and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available from January 21, 9.00 AM at all regional portals of the Board.

“Downloading of e-Call letter will start 4 days prior to the exam date,” it added notification.

Here’s the direct link to the RRB NTPC 2019 Phase 3 exam notice.

The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Thiruvanthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment

The eligible candidates for NTPC Phase 3 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of clarification.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases till March. The phase one exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13 and phase 2 exams are still going on. The examination started on January 16 and will end on January 30.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website here for more details on RRB NTPC Phase 3.