Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for 66th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam on its official website. Candidates can visit the website at bpsc.bih.nic.in to check and download the provisional answer key (Booklet Series A, B, C, D for General Studies).

The examination was held on December 27, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to download the provisional answer key.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice released by BPSC.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can raise objections against the released answer key and submit/send their suggestions via speed post along with the supporting documents to the Commission by February 5, 2021, till 5.00 PM.

For BPSC’s complete address, candidates can check the official notice here.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies of Minority Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District President, Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) Officer, Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer), Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) Revenue Officer and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) under varipus department of Bihar.”

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.