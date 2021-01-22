Symbiosis International has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the result at snaptest.org.

The SNAP results have been declared for the MBA entrance examinations. The SNAP 2020 test was held on December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021. The application process for SNAP 2019 was conducted from September 24 to November 30.

Here’s the direct link to check the score card.

Steps to check SNAP 2020 result:

Visit the official website snaptest.org On the homepage, click on ‘Score Card’ link Key in your SNAP ID and password Download and print the result for future reference

As per a report by NDTV, Symbiosis International (Deemed) University and other participating colleges will release a list of shortlisted candidates. The list of shortlisted candidates is prepared based on the sectional cut-off obtained in SNAP result 2020. All the selected candidates will be required to appear for the following rounds.

1- Group exercise and personal interaction i.e. GE-PI

2- Writing ability test i.e. WAT

3- Final selection

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP test) is a national-level entrance exam held to shortlist candidates seeking admission to postgraduate and postgraduate diploma programmes in Management.

The admission based on SNAP Test will give way to take admission in 16 institutions and for 29 programmes. The details of various institutions can be found at the official website, snaptest.org.